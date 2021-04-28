Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.05% from the stock’s previous close.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,403.10 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after buying an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

