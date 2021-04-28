Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. On average, analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.26. 744,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

