Swingby Hits Market Capitalization of $74.59 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $74.59 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020773 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00274282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,552,629 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.