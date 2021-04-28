SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,192 shares of company stock worth $2,866,409 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $126.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

