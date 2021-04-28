Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $513.50

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 513.50 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 513 ($6.70), with a volume of 828982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503 ($6.57).

SYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401 ($5.24).

Get Synthomer alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 472.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 440.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.