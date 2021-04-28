T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.51 and its 200 day moving average is $157.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

