Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $204.24 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

