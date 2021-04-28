Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 2.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Tower Semiconductor worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 425,680 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,246,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after buying an additional 163,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.