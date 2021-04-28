Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,139 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 584,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the quarter. Compugen comprises about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of CGEN opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.