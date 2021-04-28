Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Codexis makes up about 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Codexis worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDXS opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.