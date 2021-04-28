TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

