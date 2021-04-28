TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.33 million, a PE ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TCG BDC by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCG BDC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 63,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 219,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

