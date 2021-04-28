Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Technip Energies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Technip Energies stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

