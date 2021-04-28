Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ericsson is well positioned to take advantage of the market momentum with a competitive 5G product portfolio. The company expects to benefit from its strategy that hinges on increased investments in research and development for technology and cost leadership. The acquisition of Cradlepoint has reinforced its ability to grow in the 5G enterprise market. Ericsson intends to continue investing for market share gains and supply chain resilience during the rest of the year. However, it reported unimpressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Stiff competition from low-cost manufacturers like Huawei and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates are headwinds. The Managed Services segment is under pressure due to a decline in variable sales in a large contract in North America.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

ERIC stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

