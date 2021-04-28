Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

