TEMCO Price Reaches $0.0112 on Exchanges (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $35.03 million and $3.13 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $562.82 or 0.01039352 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00715437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,409.71 or 1.00477601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

