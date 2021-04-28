Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 337.0% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 523,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,952,387.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

