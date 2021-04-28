Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,989,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

