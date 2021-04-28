Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,679.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Teradyne by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,327 shares of company stock worth $23,993,388 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.