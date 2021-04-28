Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.32.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $704.74 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,153 shares of company stock valued at $62,230,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

