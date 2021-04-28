Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.13-4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.680-1.920 EPS.

Shares of TXN traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

