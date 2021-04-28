Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $215.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $7.70 on Wednesday, hitting $182.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.87. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

