TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.63. 2,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,599. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

