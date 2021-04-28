TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $389.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

