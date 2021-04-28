TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,935. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

