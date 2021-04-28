TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

KMI stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 114,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,765,818. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

