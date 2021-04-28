TFG Advisers LLC Sells 434 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $268.42. 33,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.24 and its 200-day moving average is $235.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $315.20 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

