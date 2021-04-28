TFG Advisers LLC Sells 615 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,447. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

