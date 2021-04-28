TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 368.5% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,862,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

