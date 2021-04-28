Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Trading Down 3.6%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

About Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

