Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THLLY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Thales alerts:

THLLY opened at $20.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Thales has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.