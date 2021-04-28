The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Shares Down 1%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) shares dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 13,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 16,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of analysts have commented on ACOPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The a2 Milk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

About The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF)

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

