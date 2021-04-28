The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Up to $21.94

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $22.92. The Bancorp shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 1,753 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,224,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200,033 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 412,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

