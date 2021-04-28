The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $88.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

