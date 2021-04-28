The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $100.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Blackstone Group traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $87.96, with a volume of 42019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.09.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.