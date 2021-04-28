The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.32.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

CG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 26,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,341. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 357,593 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

