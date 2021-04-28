The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

DSGX stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

