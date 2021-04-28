The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 87.8% in April

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the March 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

