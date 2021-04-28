The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 3,700 Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s previous close.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

LON BATS traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,679.50 ($35.01). 1,588,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,906. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,757.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,707.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Insiders have acquired 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,557 over the last ninety days.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

