The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HIG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.52. 450,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $288,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

