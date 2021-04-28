The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

HD opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

