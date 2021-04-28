The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $22.30

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $23.49. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $804.09 million, a PE ratio of -68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

