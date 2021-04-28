The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.77

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.77 and last traded at $185.09, with a volume of 2771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Wealth Alliance raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.