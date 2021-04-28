The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.15

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.15 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 127.60 ($1.67). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 2,099,948 shares trading hands.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 98.75 ($1.29).

The company has a market capitalization of £971.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.50.

About The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

