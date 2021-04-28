The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The RMR Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. 25,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,988. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

