The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.30. 8,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,136. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $168.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.31.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

