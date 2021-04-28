The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at KeyCorp

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.93.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

