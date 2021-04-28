Thomas H. Harvey Sells 40,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.