ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

