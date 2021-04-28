Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

